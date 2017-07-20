501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » The Latest: Austria to…

The Latest: Austria to Italy: Stop migrants reaching Europe

By The Associated Press July 20, 2017 1:17 pm 07/20/2017 01:17pm
Share
Stranded migrants and refugees hold placards as they protest outside the German Embassy in Athens, on Wednesday, July 19, 2917. About a hundred people, most of them from Syria, marched to protest Germany's decision to limit number of family reunification from Greece. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

VIENNA (AP) — The Latest on the migrant crisis in Europe (all times local):

7:15 p.m.

Austrian foreign minister says he has told his Italian counterpart that migrants arriving by boat to Italy’s islands should not be permitted to travel on to the mainland because that acts as a gateway for them to the rest of Europe.

Sebastian Kurz says “being saved in the Mediterranean cannot be connected with a ticket to Central Europe.”

He says he told Angelino Alfano that Austria expects an end to ferry traffic transporting migrants to the mainland. He says that if the practice continues, more migrants will make their way northward to other EU countries, “increasing overload for Central Europe” and encouraging others to follow suit.

Kurz suggested Thursday that migrants be stopped at the EU’s outer boundaries and returned after receiving humanitarian and medical help.

___

4:15 p.m.

The Czech Republic’s foreign minister has suggested that the European Union consider a military engagement in Libya to reduce the flow of migrants arriving by boat from there to Europe.

Lubomir Zaoralek says that “we must speak very openly what the real instruments are to stabilize Libya.” He told the Austrian Press Agency while in Vienna on Thursday that Europe needs to find a way “to consolidate the country” instead of just waiting for it to happen.

The 2011 overthrow and killing of Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi spawned chaos and created a power and security vacuum that turned Libya into a breeding ground for militias and militants. It has also made Libya a gateway for masses of migrants from Africa and elsewhere seeking to cross the Mediterranean to Italy.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Africa News Europe News Government News Latest News Middle East News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Eastern Shore crab joints

Here's a look at where to go eat crabs on the Eastern Shore. The list is not all-inclusive. It's just a claw in the bucket.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?