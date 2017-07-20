501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » The Latest: At least…

The Latest: At least 2 killed in Greek-Turkey quake

By The Associated Press July 20, 2017 9:01 pm 07/20/2017 09:01pm
Share

KOS, Greece (AP) — The Latest on an earthquake that struck Turkey’s Aegean coast and nearby Greek islands (all times local):

3:40 a.m.

Authorities say two people have been killed and a number have been injured in a powerful earthquake that rattled Greek islands and Turkey’s Aegean coast.

Kos Mayor Giorgos Kyritsis told state-run Greek media that buildings on the island sustained structural damage in the quake that struck early Friday morning. He didn’t give further details on the deaths and injuries.

The coast guard also announced the island’s port was damaged in the quake and that a ferry en route there was not docking.

The fire department separately said three injured people had been rescued from rubble on Kos.

The 6.7-magnitude quake was centered 6 miles (10 kilometers) south of Bodrum, Turkey, and 10 miles (16 kilometers) east-northeast of Kos about 1:30 a.m. Two strong aftershocks followed

.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Latest News Middle East News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

4 refreshing bourbon cocktails for summer soirées

Bourbon is not just for the cold months. Here are some bourbon cocktail recipes perfect for your next backyard barbecue or summer cookout.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?