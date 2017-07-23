501.5
The Latest: 8 suspected militants killed in Egypt shootout

By The Associated Press July 23, 2017 11:15 am 07/23/2017 11:15am
CAIRO (AP) — The latest on the developments in Egypt (all times local):

5:15 p.m.

Egypt’s Interior Ministry says its forces killed eight members of a militant group with suspected links to the now-outlawed Muslim Brotherhood.

In a statement Sunday, the ministry said the Hasm members were killed in an exchange of fire with security personnel in a training camp in Fayoum governorate southwest of Cairo, a traditional Brotherhood stronghold. It added that weapons and ammunition were found in their possession.

The ministry also said it arrested five others belonging to the same group in Giza and Sharqiya.

Hasm movement, which routinely targets Egyptian security forces in bombings and drive-by shootings, claimed responsibility on Friday for an earlier attack on a three-car police convoy that killed one policeman and wounded three others in Fayoum

___

12:05 p.m.

Egypt’s Islamic Research Academy of Al-Azhar, the Sunni Muslim world’s foremost religious institution, has set up booths in Cairo metro stations to give religious edicts to citizens in an attempt to “correct misconceptions and radical ideologies.”

In a Thursday statement, the academy’s Secretary General Mohi el-Din Afifi said the move comes to enhance the spirit of belonging to the country and to dispel misinterpretations of Quranic verses and religious texts.

Rights activist Gamal Eid expressed skepticism about the effectiveness of these booths, saying other measures including fighting corruption and upholding freedoms should be prioritized.

President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi has repeatedly blamed what he believes to be the outdated religious discourse for rising Islamic militancy and has been calling for “modernization of religious discourse” since he took office in 2014.

