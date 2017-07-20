501.5
Sudan clubs reinstated in Africa after FIFA lifts ban

By The Associated Press July 20, 2017 7:15 pm 07/20/2017 07:15pm
RABAT, Morocco (AP) — The Confederation of African Football says three Sudanese clubs have been reinstated to continental competitions after FIFA lifted a ban on the country.

CAF says Al Hilal Omdurman and Al Merreikh are no longer disqualified from the African Champions League, and Al Hilal Obeid has been allowed back into the CAF Confederation Cup and can play in the quarterfinals.

All three teams had 3-0 losses registered against them for the round of games they missed when Sudan was banned by FIFA for government interference late last month.

Those losses didn’t matter for Al Hilal Omdurman, which had already been eliminated from the African Champions League, and Al Hilal Obeid, which had already qualified for the last eight of the CAF Confederation Cup.

However, Al Merreikh could have reached the quarterfinals of the Champions League with a win against Tunisia’s Etoile Sahel. Etoile Sahel and Mozambique’s Ferroviario Beira progressed instead.

