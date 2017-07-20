501.5
Strong earthquake rattles Turkey, Greek islands

By The Associated Press July 20, 2017 7:32 pm 07/20/2017 07:32pm
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 6.7 earthquake has struck south of the Turkish city of Bodrum, rattling the country’s coast and nearby Greek islands. There were no immediate reports of damage or serious injuries.

The USGS said that late Thursday’s quake was 6 miles (10 kilometers) south of Bodrum and 10 miles (16 kilometers) east-northeast of Kos, Greece.

According to Turkey’s disaster and emergency management service in the Aegean Sea, an earthquake of magnitude 6.3 occurred and was felt in Mugla and its surrounding areas, causing a brief panic.

Greece and Turkey lie in an especially earthquake-prone zone.

