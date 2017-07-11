501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Sporadic clashes in Iraq's…

Sporadic clashes in Iraq’s Mosul after victory declaration

By The Associated Press July 11, 2017 2:31 am 07/11/2017 02:31am
Share
Iraq's prime minister Haider al-Abadi addresses forces from a small base on the edge of Mosul's Old City, where heavy clashes have been underway for days, Monday, July 10, 2017. Al-Abadi returned to Mosul Monday and declared victory against the Islamic State group in the northern city following nine months of grueling urban combat. (Iraqi Prime Minister's Media Office via AP)

MOSUL, Iraq (AP) — Sporadic clashes are continuing in Mosul, even after Iraq declared a “total victory” over the Islamic State group in the city.

At least one airstrike hit the Old City, the scene of fierce final battles with IS, sending a plume of smoke into the air on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Amnesty International released a report saying that the conflict in Mosul has created a “civilian catastrophe,” with the extremists carrying out forced displacement, summary killings and the use of human shields

Iraq’s Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi declared the “total victory” in Mosul on Monday evening — after a nearly nine-month-long battle with IS fighters.

The fight dealt a huge blow to IS’ so-called territorial caliphate, but also killed thousands, left entire neighborhoods in ruins and displaced nearly 900,000 from their homes.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Latest News Middle East News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

What to buy on Amazon Prime Day 2017

Amazon is promising better deals and bigger savings for this year's 30-hour "Prime Day" event. Here are the best deals you'll find during Amazon's biggest sale of the year.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?