Serbia says Turkish citizen arrested on terrorism warrant

By The Associated Press July 15, 2017 6:45 am 07/15/2017 06:45am
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbian police say they have arrested a Turkish citizen wanted for alleged terrorism.

Police said Saturday that the man was arrested at the Horgos border crossing with Serbia’s northern neighbor Hungary. They say he was sought on an international warrant on suspicion of terrorism.

The police statement only identifies the man by his initials, A.R. It adds he was born in 1975. No other details were immediately available.

Police say an extradition procedure is pending.

