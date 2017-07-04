501

Second deadly fire in Syrian refugee camp in Lebanon kills 1

By The Associated Press July 4, 2017 6:47 am 07/04/2017 06:47am
BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanese medics and the official news agency say a huge fire has broken out in a Syrian refugee settlement in the Bekaa Valley, killing one person and injuring 21.

It was the second such deadly fire to hit refugee encampments in eastern Lebanon amid soaring temperatures. On Sunday, a fire ripped through another settlement near Qab Elias town, killing one person.

George Ketteneh, of Lebanon’s Red Cross, says the fire early Tuesday in the nearby Tal Sarhoun camp killed a young girl and wounded 21 others, including seven who were in critical condition.

The National News Agency said some 22 of the 185 tents in the informal settlement burned down.

Lebanon is home to over a million registered Syrian refugees.

