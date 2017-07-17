501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Scholar defends Chinese-American researcher…

Scholar defends Chinese-American researcher jailed in Iran

By The Associated Press July 17, 2017 4:07 am 07/17/2017 04:07am
Share

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A U.S. university professor who advised a Chinese-American researcher sentenced to 10 years in prison in Iran is defending his former student as innocent of all charges against him.

Princeton University professor Stephen Kotkin told The Associated Press by email on Monday that Xiyue Wang is a “remarkable, linguistically gifted graduate student” who studied governance in 19th and early 20th century Muslim regions.

Iran’s judiciary announced on Sunday that Wang had been accused of “infiltrating” Iran and passing confidential information to the U.S. government and research institutions abroad. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Kotkin says the documents Wang collected in Tehran were 100 years old.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Education News Latest News Middle East News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Most stolen cars of 2016

Many of the most stolen vehicles continue to be older, pre-“smart key” models. See what topped the list nationwide, and in the D.C. area.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?