Saudi king shakes up security agencies after prince’s rise

By The Associated Press July 21, 2017 8:43 am 07/21/2017 08:43am
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — In royal decrees, Saudi Arabia’s king has stripped the Interior Ministry of many of its key mandates, including counter-terrorism, following the ouster of the crown prince who was also the ministry’s chief.

The Saudi Press Agency reported Friday that King Salman ordered the creation of the Presidency of State Security to be under the command of the king, who also acts as prime minister.

The Interior Ministry lost its mandates over counter-terrorism, criminal investigation, information and the special forces among other mandates and transferred them to the new body.

The agency said in a statement that the decrees are aimed at “confronting the security challenges with the utmost degree of flexibility, readiness, and swiftness.”

The decrees come nearly a month after the king placed his son, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, first-in-line to the throne, replacing Mohammed bin Nayef.

