Romanian court rules release of woman wanted in Turkey

By The Associated Press July 25, 2017 6:16 am 07/25/2017 06:16am
Turkish woman Nalan Oral, who has political refugee status in Belgium, flashes a victory sign as she arrives handcuffed at the Supreme Court in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, July 25, 2017. Romania's Supreme Court has upheld a decision to release from custody Turkish woman Nalan Oral, whom Turkey wants to extradite because of alleged links to Kurdish militants, after she was arrested at the Romanian border on July 8, because her name appeared on an Interpol list from which it was later removed.(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s Supreme Court has upheld a decision to release from custody a Turkish woman wanted in Turkey for alleged links to Kurdish militants.

The court on Tuesday upheld an earlier ruling by a court in the western city of Timisoara to release Nalan Oral, who has political refugee status in Belgium, pending an extradition hearing on July 31.

Oral is a Brussels-based activist with the Socialist Women’s Union. Turkey’s Ambassador to Romania, Osman Koray Ertas, said Oral is wanted on alleged links to “a left-wing terrorist group.”

She was arrested at the Romanian border on July 8 because her name appeared on an Interpol list. It has since been removed.

Lawyer Bogdan Burdea told The Associated Press Tuesday’s ruling was “a wise, correct decision.”

