Roadside bomb kills 2 police in Egypt’s Sinai

By The Associated Press July 9, 2017 2:42 am 07/09/2017 02:42am
Men and boys pray over the coffin of a soldier, who was killed a day earlier in the restive Sinai Peninsula, during a funeral ceremony in the 10th of Ramadan city, about 60 kms north of Cairo, on Saturday, July 8, 2017. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for attacking a remote Egyptian army outpost in the Sinai Peninsula with a suicide car bomb and heavy machine gun fire. The assault killed at least 23 soldiers in the deadliest attack in the turbulent region in two years. (AP Photo/Fayed El-Geziry)

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s Interior Ministry says an explosive device struck a police vehicle in the northern Sinai town of al-Arish, killing two conscripts and wounding nine others.

In a statement carried by the state news agency, the ministry said the blast struck the police patrol late Saturday.

The northern part of the Sinai Peninsula, bordering Gaza and Israel, is home to a powerful Islamic State affiliate that has carried out a number of attacks in recent years, mainly targeting security forces and the region’s Christian minority.

The extremist group claimed an attack Friday on a remote army outpost in the northern Sinai that killed 23 soldiers.

