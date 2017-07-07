501.5
Report: Turkey detains 29 IS militants in raids in Istanbul

By The Associated Press July 7, 2017 5:19 am 07/07/2017 05:19am
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s state-run news agency says Turkish police have detained 29 suspected Islamic State group militants in raids in Istanbul.

Anadolu Agency says 22 of the militants detained on Friday are foreign nationals. It didn’t provide details on their nationalities.

The report says they were caught in raids at 20 different locations around Istanbul.

Anadolu says the suspects are believed to have fought with the IS group in Syria and were making plans to return to the conflict-torn country.

