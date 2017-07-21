501.5
Report: Iran Guard kills 3 terrorists, wounds 4 in north

By The Associated Press July 21, 2017 4:40 am 07/21/2017 04:40am
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s official IRNA news agency is reporting that elite Revolutionary Guard forces have killed three terrorists and wounded four others in a clash in a border area in the country’s northwest.

The Friday report said a Guard member was killed and another wounded in the clash that happened late Thursday. One terrorist was detained, the report said.

IRNA did not identify the insurgents but said some of them escaped.

Northwest of Iran is a Kurdish area close to the borders of both Iraq and Turkey and it is the scene of occasional clashes between Iranian forces and militant Kurdish separatists and IS-linked fighters.

Iran also faces threats from Arab separatists in the southwest and Baluch militants on its eastern border with Pakistan.

