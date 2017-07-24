501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Report: German runaway girl…

Report: German runaway girl in Iraq wants to go home

By The Associated Press July 24, 2017 3:57 am 07/24/2017 03:57am
Share
The village of Pulsnitz photographed on Saturday, July 22, 2017. A German girl, who ran away from home shortly after converting to Islam, has been found in Iraq, prosecutors said Saturday. The 16-year-old teenager, only identified as Linda W. is getting consular assistance from the German Embassy in Iraq, said prosecutor Lorenz Haase from the eastern German city of Dresden. Haase wouldn't confirm media reports that the teenager from Pulsnitz in eastern Germany had been fighting for the Islamic State group in Mosul. (Sebastian Willnow/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — A teenage German girl, who ran away after converting to Islam and was found by Iraqi troops in Mosul, has told a newspaper she wants to go home.

German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported Monday it had interviewed 16-year-old Linda W., whose last name is not given in line with German privacy laws, and she said she had enough of war, weapons and suffering.

The paper wrote the teenager is currently on a military hospital ward in Baghdad because she’s suffering from a bullet wound to her left leg.

The girl from the small town of Pulsnitz in eastern Germany said she’d been hiding in a basement in Mosul when she was captured by Iraqi soldiers.

It’s not clear if she can return to her home country or if she will be tried in Iraq for membership in the extremist Islamic State group.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News Middle East News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

4 refreshing bourbon cocktails for summer soirées

Bourbon is not just for the cold months. Here are some bourbon cocktail recipes perfect for your next backyard barbecue or summer cookout.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?