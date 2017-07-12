501.5
Report: 5 IS militants killed in police raid in Turkey

By The Associated Press July 12, 2017 2:24 am 07/12/2017 02:24am
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A Turkish media report says police have killed five Islamic State militants during a raid on a house in the central city of Konya.

The Dogan news agency says four police officers have been slightly wounded in the operation.

Dogan says police believe the group was planning an attack and launched the raid early Wednesday to thwart it.

The report says that a gun, five automatic rifles and a large amount of ammunition were seized.

Turkey has been hit by a series of deadly attacks carried out by IS or Kurdish militants and has stepped up anti-terrorism operations across the country.

IS claimed responsibility for a New Year’s mass shooting at an Istanbul nightclub that killed 39 people.

