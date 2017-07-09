501.5
Qatar to seek compensation for damages from Arab blockade

By The Associated Press July 9, 2017 6:49 am 07/09/2017 06:49am
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Qatar’s government says it is forming a committee to pursue compensation for damages stemming from its isolation by four Arab countries.

Qatari Public Prosecutor Ali Al-Marri said in a press conference Sunday that the committee will handle claims made by private companies, public institutions and individuals.

He gave few details, but said the body would use both domestic and international mechanisms to seek compensation.

Members of the newly formed committee include Qatar’s minister of justice and minister of foreign affairs.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain cut diplomatic ties and severed air, land and sea links with Qatar last month, accusing it of supporting extremism. Qatar has denied the allegations, and says the bloc’s ultimatums are an affront to its sovereignty.

