Qatar suggests cyberattack emanated from Gulf

By The Associated Press July 20, 2017 11:53 am 07/20/2017 11:53am
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Qatari officials investigating a cyberattack that sparked a diplomatic crisis with neighboring Gulf states and Egypt say their findings confirm that the beneficiary of the attack is the United Arab Emirates.

Qatari security officials said in a rare press conference Thursday that their investigation shows Qatar’s state news agency was hacked in May amid a spike in traffic from one of the three neighboring Gulf states that cut ties with it after the incident.

The Washington Post, quoting unnamed U.S. intelligence officials, reported Sunday that the UAE orchestrated the hacking and planted a false story that was used as a pretext for the crisis.

Lt. Ali Mohammed al-Mohannadi, head of the investigation team, said they are certain that the entity that anticipated and benefited from the cyberattack is the UAE.

