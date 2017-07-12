501.5
Police question Netanyahu confidante over German submarines

By The Associated Press July 12, 2017 5:04 am 07/12/2017 05:04am
JERUSALEM (AP) — A close confidante of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is being questioned by police over his involvement in the purchase of German submarines.

David Shimron, Netanyahu’s cousin and personal attorney, arrived for questioning Wednesday following revelations that he represented the German firm involved in the $1.5 billion deal, raising the prospect of a conflict of interests.

Police suspect Shimron was hired by the Germans because of his ties to Netanyahu so he could push the deal through.

Suspicions of impropriety were heightened when former Defense Minister Moshe Yaalon said he was sidelined on the purchase plans — which went forward after he was replaced last year.

Police have questioned Netanyahu over separate corruption allegations regarding questionable ties to top media, business and Hollywood executives. Netanyahu has dismissed the accusations as “baseless.”

