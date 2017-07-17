501.5
Militants kill 5 police in complex attack in Egypt’s Sinai

By The Associated Press July 17, 2017 10:16 am 07/17/2017 10:16am
EL-ARISH, Egypt (AP) — Egyptian security officials say suspected Islamic militants have attacked police in the northern Sinai Peninsula, killing five of them and wounding another five.

They say the militants opened fire on an army vehicle before setting it on fire in the city of el-Arish on Monday. When reinforcements arrived, the militants set off a roadside bomb. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief reporters.

Egypt has been struggling to combat an insurgency in the northern Sinai that has gathered strength since the military overthrew Islamist President Mohammed Morsi in 2013. Most of the attacks, including an assault on an army post earlier this month that killed 23 soldiers, have been claimed by an Islamic State affiliate.

