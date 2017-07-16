501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Juncker: EU's hand remains…

Juncker: EU’s hand remains outstretched to Turkey

By The Associated Press July 16, 2017 4:49 am 07/16/2017 04:49am
Share
European Commission Jean-Claude Junker chats with Greek Prime minister Alexis Tsipras during their meeting in the northern port city of Thessaloniki, Greece, on Thursday, July 13, 2017. Junker is in Greece to meet Greek officials and receive an honorary doctorate by Aristotle University of Thessaloniki. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)

BERLIN (AP) — The head of the European Union’s executive body says the EU’s hand remains outstretched to Turkey but is renewing warnings that Ankara will not get EU membership if reinstates the death penalty.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker wrote in Germany’s Bild am Sonntag newspaper that Turkey being democratic, stable and economically successful is important to the EU. He said Turkey should “move closer to Europe rather than moving away from us.”

Turkey’s 12-year-old EU membership talks have ground to a halt.

Juncker stressed the bloc is a “union of values.” He added “if Turkey were to introduce the death penalty, the Turkish government would definitively slam the door on EU membership.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday he would approve a bill reinstating the death penalty if parliament proposed it.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News Middle East News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Most stolen cars of 2016

Many of the most stolen vehicles continue to be older, pre-“smart key” models. See what topped the list nationwide, and in the D.C. area.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?