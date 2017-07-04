501

Middle East News

Jordan soldier says he fired at US troops in fear of attack

By The Associated Press July 4, 2017 7:53 am 07/04/2017 07:53am
FILE -- In this June 17, 2017 file photo, Brian McEnroe, the father of fallen U.S. Green Beret Kevin McEnroe, displays a memorial dog tag depicting his fallen son, in Amman, Jordan. First Sgt. Marik al-Tuwayha, the Jordanian soldier charged with killing three U.S. Army Green Berets including McEnroe, in November 2016, told a military court Tuesday, July 4, 2017, that he opened fire because he thought fellow Jordanian troops had come under attack. Al-Tuwayha said he felt no resentment toward Americans and that he had joked and chatted with the U.S. trainers before the incident. (AP Photo/Sam McNeil)

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — A Jordanian soldier charged with killing three U.S. Army Green Berets told a military court Tuesday that he opened fire because he thought fellow Jordanian troops had come under attack.

The U.S. military trainers were killed when their convoy came under fire at the gate of an air base in Jordan in November.

First Sgt. Marik al-Tuwayha took the stand in his murder trial Tuesday, saying he felt no resentment toward Americans and that he had joked and chatted with the U.S. trainers in the past.

Jordan, a close U.S. military ally, initially said the Americans triggered the shooting by disobeying orders of Jordanian troops. Jordan later withdrew this claim.

Al-Tuwayha pleaded “not guilty.” The judge has said the defendant has no apparent ties to terrorist groups.

