Jordan holds its first outdoor opera, at Roman amphitheater

By The Associated Press July 20, 2017 10:30 am 07/20/2017 10:30am
AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordan’s first outdoor opera performance, a production of Giuseppe Verdi’s “La Traviata,” has brought hundreds of spectators to a Roman amphitheater in the capital, Amman.

More than 150 singers, musicians and dancers from more than 10 different countries, including Italy and China, took to the stage Wednesday evening. The cast was led by Jordanian soprano Zeina Barhoum, who played the ill-fated lover Violetta.

Barhoum, 33, has said she hopes the two performances, including a second show Saturday, will be a step toward nurturing an opera culture in Jordan.

She told a news conference last week that she also hopes the festival will be a step toward establishing an opera house in the kingdom.

