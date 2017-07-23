501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Jordan army site: Violent…

Jordan army site: Violent incident near Israeli Embassy

By The Associated Press July 23, 2017 1:50 pm 07/23/2017 01:50pm
Share

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — A news site linked to Jordan’s military has reported a violent incident near Israel’s embassy in the kingdom’s capital of Amman.

The Hala Akhbar site reported Sunday evening that an Israeli and a Jordanian were wounded and that the incident involved a stabbing and a shooting.

The site says one of the wounded was in critical and the other in moderate condition.

A heavier-than-usual Jordanian security presence was seen near the embassy Sunday evening.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry had no immediate comment.

The incident comes at a time of mounting tensions between Israel and the Muslim world over metal detectors Israel installed at a Jerusalem shrine revered by Muslims and Jews.

Jordan is the Muslim custodian of the site. On Friday, thousands of Jordanians staged an anti-Israeli protest in Amman.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News Latest News Middle East News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

4 refreshing bourbon cocktails for summer soirées

Bourbon is not just for the cold months. Here are some bourbon cocktail recipes perfect for your next backyard barbecue or summer cookout.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?