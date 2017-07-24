501.5
Israeli security cabinet: No decision on Jerusalem holy site

By The Associated Press July 24, 2017 1:47 am 07/24/2017 01:47am
The Dome of the Rock Mosque in the Al Aqsa Mosque compound is seen in Jerusalem's Old City, Sunday, July 23, 2017. Israel installed new security cameras Sunday at the entrance to a sensitive Jerusalem holy site, as officials began indicating it was considering "alternatives" to the metal detectors at the contested shrine that set off a weekend of violence and raised tensions in the region. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s security Cabinet has reached no decision about the new security measures at a Jerusalem holy site that have set off a wave of violence.

The top decision-making forum met overnight and into early Monday to discuss the latest developments, including an incident in which a security guard at the country’s embassy in Jordan opened fire, killing two Jordanians, after being attacked.

The incident is threatening to complicate the crisis over the holy site, which is administered by Muslim authorities under the auspices of Jordan.

Israel set up the new measures after Arab gunmen opened fire from the shrine, killing two Israeli policemen. It says they are meant to prevent more attacks. Palestinians allege they are an Israeli attempt to control the site and have launched mass protests.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

