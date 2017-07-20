501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Israeli minister: Metal detectors…

Israeli minister: Metal detectors crucial for Jerusalem site

By The Associated Press July 20, 2017 2:47 am 07/20/2017 02:47am
Share
Palestinians carry a model of the Al Aqsa Mosque compound during a protest against the metal detectors placed at the entrance to mosque, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Wednesday, July 19, 2017. A dispute over metal detectors has escalated into a new showdown between Israel and the Muslim world over a contested Jerusalem shrine that has been at the center of violent confrontations in the past. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s public security minister says metal detectors are essential to maintain security at a contested Jerusalem shrine despite rising tensions and a Muslim call for mass protests in the city.

Gilad Erdan tells Israel’s Army Radio on Thursday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will rule on the issue later in the day when he returns from a working visit to Europe. But Erdan insisted the new Israeli measures did not change the status of the site and were necessary to carry out proper security checks.

Conflicts over the holy site — known as the Temple Mount to Jews and Noble Sanctuary to Muslims — have repeatedly triggered Israeli-Palestinian confrontations. Three Arab gunmen launched an attack from there last week, killing two Israeli policemen. In response, Israel began installing metal detectors.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Latest News Middle East News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Eastern Shore crab joints

Here's a look at where to go eat crabs on the Eastern Shore. The list is not all-inclusive. It's just a claw in the bucket.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?