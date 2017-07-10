501.5
Israel: Palestinian assailant killed after attacking soldier

By The Associated Press July 10, 2017 6:46 am 07/10/2017 06:46am
JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says troops have shot and killed a Palestinian assailant who attacked a soldier at a West Bank traffic junction.

The army says the Palestinian attempted to ram his car into the junction on Monday. He then jumped out of the vehicle with a knife and lightly wounded a soldier standing nearby. It says forces shot and killed the attacker.

The violence was the latest in a wave of fighting that erupted in September 2015. Since then, Palestinian attackers have killed 43 Israelis, two visiting Americans and a British tourist in stabbings, shootings and attacks using cars to ram into troops or civilians.

During that time, Israeli forces have killed over 250 Palestinians, most of them said by Israel to be attackers while others were killed in clashes.

