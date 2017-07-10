501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Israel overrules its ambassador…

Israel overrules its ambassador to Hungary on anti-Soros ads

By The Associated Press July 10, 2017 9:37 am 07/10/2017 09:37am
Share
This photo taken Wednesday, July 5, 2017 in Budapest, Hungary, shows an anti-Soros campaign reading "99 percent reject illegal migration" and “Let’s not allow Soros to have the last laugh”. The Federation of Hungarian Jewish Communities is asking Prime Minister Viktor Orban to immediately end the political ad campaign targeting Hungarian-American investor and philanthropist George Soros. (AP Photo/Pablo Gorondi)

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — A call by the Israeli ambassador to Hungary for an end to the billboard campaign against George Soros wasn’t meant to “delegitimize” criticism of the Hungarian-American billionaire, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said Sunday.

The ministry’s statement was in response to a Facebook post by Ambassador Yossi Amrani, who said the Hungarian government’s billboards not only evoke “sad memories, but also sow hatred and fear.”

The ministry said the “sole purpose” of the ambassador’s statement was to express Israel’s rejections of anti-Semitism and support “Jewish communities everywhere in confronting this hatred.”

“In no way was the statement meant to delegitimize criticism of George Soros, who continuously undermines Israel’s democratically elected governments by funding organizations that defame the Jewish state and seek to deny it the right to defend itself,” the ministry said.

Soros, a liberal philanthropist who survived the Holocaust, supports groups that Israel’s hawkish government views as unfairly harsh toward the Jewish state or favoring Palestinian viewpoints.

The ads, part of a campaign underscoring the government’s anti-migration policies, show a smiling Soros, who is a supporter of migrants, along with the caption “Let’s not let Soros have the last laugh.”

They have been criticized for playing into anti-Semitic stereotypes, which has been denied by the Hungarian government.

Soros has become an increasing target of government criticism before the April 2018 election in Hungary.

Parliament recently passed legal amendments which could force the Budapest-based Central European University, founded by Soros in 1991, to leave the country or close. Stricter rules also have been adopted for civic groups, which get more than around $26,600 from abroad. Some of them, including advocates of asylum-seekers, are supported by Soros’ Open Society Foundations.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will visit Hungary next week.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News Middle East News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Most expensive homes sold in June 2017

The most expensive residential real estate sale in June sold for $6.1 million, and its Zillow listing had been marketing it as the “Best value in Kalorama!”

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?