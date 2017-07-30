501.5
Iraqis say they foiled IS plan to attack revered shrines

By The Associated Press July 30, 2017
BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi intelligence officials say they have foiled an attempt by the Islamic State group to attack revered Shiite shrines and the sect’s spiritual leader.

Two officers spoke to The Associated Press on Sunday on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media. They said the IS plan was to launch a series of suicide attacks in Karbala and Najaf that house the shrines as well as the home of Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani.

The officers added that simultaneous airstrikes by Iraq and Russian two weeks ago hit gatherings of suicide bombers in the Iraqi town of Qaim and in Syria’s Maydeen area. Both towns are under IS control. They gave no details on casualties.

