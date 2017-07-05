501

Middle East News

Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Iranians to take part…

Iranians to take part in hajj despite tensions with Saudis

By The Associated Press July 5, 2017 5:04 am 07/05/2017 05:04am
Share

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran will allow its citizens to take part in this year’s hajj pilgrimage despite soaring tensions with archrival Saudi Arabia.

Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency on Wednesday quotes a representative of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ai Khamenei as saying the decision was approved last month by the National Security Council. The representative, Ali Qaziaskar, says “there is no doubt… pilgrims will participate in the ceremony magnificently.”

Iran boycotted the 2016 hajj after a stampede and crush of pilgrims the previous year killed at least 2,426 people. Iran had the highest death toll of any country, with 464 killed.

Millions of Muslims from across the world take part in the annual hajj pilgrimage to Mecca and Medina, in Saudi Arabia.

Topics:
Government News Latest News Middle East News National News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Iranians to take part…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

July 4 celebration in DC

Fireworks and other celebrations on the Mall are drawing thousands. See photos and send in your own.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Middle East News