Iran: Telegram transfers some of its servers to Iran

By The Associated Press July 30, 2017 4:57 am 07/30/2017 04:57am
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency reports that the country’s communications minister has announced that the “Telegram” messaging service has transferred some of its servers into Iran.

The Sunday report quotes Mahmoud Vaezi as saying: “As a result of meetings with Telegram managers, some of its servers have been moved to the country.”

On July 22, Pavel Durov, the company’s CEO, said no Telegram servers will be moved to Iran or installed here. But Iran told foreign based social networks that they must move their servers into the country if they want to continue operations in the country.

Iran blocks social media websites like Facebook and Twitter and censors others, though top officials have unfettered access to social media. Many access sites by using proxy services and virtual private networks.

