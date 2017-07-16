501.5
Iran sentences American citizen to 10 year prison term

By The Associated Press July 16, 2017 8:14 am 07/16/2017 08:14am
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s judiciary says it has sentenced an American citizen to 10 years in prison for allegedly “infiltrating” the country and gathering information.

Judiciary spokesman Gholamhosein Mohseni Ejehi announced the sentence during a briefing to reporters Sunday.

He did not provide details on the suspect’s identity, saying only that the person was a dual national holding American citizenship and that of another country.

Ejehi says the verdict can be appealed.

