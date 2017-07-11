501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Iran looks to build…

Iran looks to build high-speed rail links with Italian firm

By The Associated Press July 11, 2017 9:56 am 07/11/2017 09:56am
Share

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran Railways says it has signed a preliminary agreement with Italy’s state railway to construct two high-speed links in Iran.

Four memoranda of understanding worth some $1.36 billion were announced Tuesday. They refer to the construction of high-speed railways between Qom and Arak and the capital, Tehran, and Isfahan. They also include cooperation agreements between Iranian and Italian universities.

Iran is looking to revive its aging infrastructure following the lifting of international sanctions under the 2015 nuclear agreement.

In April 2015, Iran signed $8 million deal with the French company AREP to modernize three train stations, in Tehran, Qom and Mashhad.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Business & Finance Europe News Latest News Middle East News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

What to buy on Amazon Prime Day 2017

Amazon is promising better deals and bigger savings for this year's 30-hour "Prime Day" event. Here are the best deals you'll find during Amazon's biggest sale of the year.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?