Middle East News

India’s leader kicks off historic visit to Israel

By The Associated Press July 4, 2017 9:28 am 07/04/2017 09:28am
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — India’s prime minister, Narendra Modi, has landed in Israel for a high-profile visit aimed at celebrating 25 years of diplomatic relations and strengthening his country’s already warm ties with the Jewish state.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu greeted Modi at Israel’s international airport on Tuesday and will accompany the Indian leader throughout the three-day visit. Israeli officials say the warm treatment goes well beyond diplomatic protocol and reflects the importance of the visit.

During the Cold War, India didn’t have open relations with Israel, leaning heavily in favor of the Palestinians.

But over the past quarter century, the countries have developed close ties in high-tech and defense.

Modi will hold talks with Netanyahu, tech companies and the local community of Indian Jews. His schedule doesn’t include any meetings with Palestinian officials.

