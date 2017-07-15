501.5
Hamas says target Israelis after Jerusalem site attack

By The Associated Press July 15, 2017 8:38 am 07/15/2017 08:38am
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers are calling on Palestinians to attack Israeli forces in Jerusalem after a sacred site was closed following a deadly assault there.

Hamas described the closure of the site — known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as the Temple Mount — in a statement Saturday as a “religious war” and Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum called on the Palestinian “uprising” to target the Israeli army and West Bank settlers.

Israel made the rare move after three Palestinian assailants opened fire there Friday, killing two Israeli police officers before being shot dead. The attackers were devout Muslim citizens of Israel.

The Muslim-administered site is revered by both Muslims and Jews. Israel says it won’t reopen before Sunday.

Hamas has staged a rally celebrating the attack.

