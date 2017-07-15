501.5
Germany confirms that 2 Germans killed in Egypt stabbing

By The Associated Press July 15, 2017 2:52 am 07/15/2017 02:52am
BERLIN (AP) — The German government has confirmed that two German tourists were killed in a knife attack at a hotel in the popular Egyptian Red Sea resort of Hurghada.

The German Foreign Ministry confirmed Saturday it now has the “sad certainty” that two German female tourists died in Friday’s attack. It didn’t give any other information on the victims.

The ministry says in a statement: “According to everything that we know, this act was aimed at foreign tourists — a particularly perfidious and criminal act that leaves us sad, dismayed and angry.”

Egyptian authorities say that the assailant, a man in his 20s, sneaked into the hotel by swimming from a nearby beach. He was arrested.

Four other foreigners were wounded in the attack.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

