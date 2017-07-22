501.5
German runaway girl who converted to Islam found in Iraq

By The Associated Press July 22, 2017 5:22 am 07/22/2017 05:22am
BERLIN (AP) — A prosecutor says that a German girl, who ran away from home after converting to Islam, has been found in Iraq.

Dresden prosecutor Lorenz Haase told The Associated Press on Saturday that 16-year-old Linda W., whose surname wasn’t given in line with German privacy law, is getting consular assistance from the German Embassy there.

Haase wouldn’t confirm media reports that the teenager from Pulsnitz in eastern Germany had been fighting for the Islamic State group in Mosul.

He said that “our information ends with the girl’s arrival in Istanbul about a year ago,” adding that further details about her whereabouts are part of an investigation.

Several female IS fighters were detained by Iraq’s military in Mosul recently, but Haase couldn’t confirm that the German girl was part of that group.

