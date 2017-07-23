501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Egypt academy sets up…

Egypt academy sets up religious edict booths in Cairo metro

By The Associated Press July 23, 2017 6:04 am 07/23/2017 06:04am
Share

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s Islamic Research Academy of Al-Azhar, the Sunni Muslim world’s foremost religious institution, has set up booths in Cairo metro stations to give religious edicts to citizens in an attempt to “correct misconceptions and radical ideologies.”

In a Thursday statement, the academy’s Secretary General Mohi el-Din Afifi said the move comes to enhance the spirit of belonging to the country and to dispel misinterpretations of Quranic verses and religious texts.

Rights activist Gamal Eid expressed skepticism about the effectiveness of these booths, saying other measures including fighting corruption and upholding freedoms should be prioritized.

President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi has repeatedly blamed what he believes to be the outdated religious discourse for rising Islamic militancy and has been calling for “modernization of religious discourse” since he took office in 2014.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Africa News Education News Latest News Middle East News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

4 refreshing bourbon cocktails for summer soirées

Bourbon is not just for the cold months. Here are some bourbon cocktail recipes perfect for your next backyard barbecue or summer cookout.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?