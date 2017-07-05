501

Middle East News

Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Dubai's Emirates says US…

Dubai’s Emirates says US has exempted it from laptop ban

By The Associated Press July 5, 2017 3:08 am 07/05/2017 03:08am
Share
Passengers check into a flight at Abu Dhabi International Airport in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, July 4, 2017. Abu Dhabi's airport is the first among Mideast airports targeted by a U.S. ban on laptops in airplane cabins to be exempt from the list. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dubai-based Emirates airlines says the U.S. has exempted it from a ban on laptops in airplane cabins.

The Middle East’s biggest long-haul carrier said in a statement Wednesday that new security measures were in place and the ban had been lifted “effectively immediately.”

This follows Abu Dhabi-based Etihad being exempted from the ban.

Emirates’ Dubai hub has grown into the world’s busiest airport for international traffic, in large part thanks to Emirates’ expansion. It was one of 10 airports affected by the ban on cabin electronics put in place by the Trump administration in March.

Istanbul-based Turkish Airlines tweeted early Wednesday that it had been exempted from the ban. Saudi Arabian Airlines has said it hopes to be off the ban list “on or before July 19.”

Topics:
Latest News Middle East News National News Tech News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Dubai's Emirates says US…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

July 4 celebration in DC

Fireworks and other celebrations on the Mall are drawing thousands. See photos and send in your own.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Middle East News