China, Tunisia call for new efforts to stabilize Libya

BEIJING (AP) — The foreign ministers of China and Tunisia are calling for new efforts to reach a negotiated peace in Libya and prevent the unstable North African nation from dissolving into a humanitarian disaster on a level with Syria.

China’s Wang Yi said Libya is attracting international terrorist forces now being driven from Iraq and Syria, requiring the international community to prevent the country from becoming “a new source of international terrorism.”

Tunisia’s Khemaies Jhinaoui, whose country borders Libya, said a political rather than military solution is needed based on a 2015 United Nations-brokered peace deal.

China joined Russia in abstaining on a 2011 U.N. vote that imposed a no-fly zone over Libya to protect civilians amid its civil war, but later complained that NATO overstepped its mandate in enforcing the measure.

