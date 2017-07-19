501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » China, Tunisia call for…

China, Tunisia call for new efforts to stabilize Libya

By The Associated Press July 19, 2017 5:30 am 07/19/2017 05:30am
Share
Tunisia's Foreign Minister Khemaies Jhinaoui, left, and China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi, right, shake hands as they pose for a photo before a meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, Wednesday, July 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool)

BEIJING (AP) — The foreign ministers of China and Tunisia are calling for new efforts to reach a negotiated peace in Libya and prevent the unstable North African nation from dissolving into a humanitarian disaster on a level with Syria.

China’s Wang Yi said Libya is attracting international terrorist forces now being driven from Iraq and Syria, requiring the international community to prevent the country from becoming “a new source of international terrorism.”

Tunisia’s Khemaies Jhinaoui, whose country borders Libya, said a political rather than military solution is needed based on a 2015 United Nations-brokered peace deal.

China joined Russia in abstaining on a 2011 U.N. vote that imposed a no-fly zone over Libya to protect civilians amid its civil war, but later complained that NATO overstepped its mandate in enforcing the measure.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Africa News Asia News Government News Latest News Middle East News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Eastern Shore crab joints

Here's a look at where to go eat crabs on the Eastern Shore. The list is not all-inclusive. It's just a claw in the bucket.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?