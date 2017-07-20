Bartomeu tells AP that Xavi will coach Barcelona some day

NEW YORK (AP) — After winning 15 major titles at Barcelona, Xavi Hernandez is expected to return to the club and win some more — as its coach.

Speaking Thursday during an interview at The Associated Press’ headquarters, Barcelona President Josep Bartomeu said Hernandez is using his time at the Qatari club Al Sadd to prepare for a future role in Spain.

Bartomeu says: “He’s right now not only playing, he’s also learning as a coach. So of course one day Xavi will be one of the coaches of the club. I don’t know which team of ours, but of course with the objective of one day coaching our first team.”

Hernandez joined Barcelona’s youth academy La Masia when he was 11 and was the playmaking midfielder for the first team from 1998-2015, winning eight titles in the Spanish league, four in the Champions League and three in the Copa del Rey.

