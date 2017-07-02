501

Arab Israeli ex-lawmaker heads to prison with ‘pride’

By The Associated Press July 2, 2017 5:43 am 07/02/2017 05:43am
FILE -- In this Dec. 26, 2016 file photo, then Arab Israeli lawmaker Basel Ghattas waves as he enters a magistrate courtroom in Rishon Lezion. Ghattas entered prison Sunday, July 2, 2017 saying he is going to prison with "pride" as he begins a two-year sentence. Earlier this year an Israeli court accepted a plea bargain in which Ghattas resigned from parliament and admitted to smuggling phones and SIM cards to Palestinian prisoners held by Israel. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit, File)

JERUSALEM (AP) — An Arab Israeli former lawmaker entered prison with “pride” Sunday as he began a two-year sentence for smuggling cellphones to Palestinian prisoners.

Basel Ghattas said he was entering prison with his “head held high” and with “support from my people.”

Earlier this year an Israeli court accepted a plea bargain in which Ghattas resigned from parliament and admitted to smuggling phones and SIM cards to Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

Israel’s Arab minority holds citizenship but faces discrimination in some areas like housing and jobs. They are sometimes viewed with suspicion as many identify politically and culturally with Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza.

