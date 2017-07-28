501.5
AP Photos: Vets help zoo animals rescued from Syria

By The Associated Press July 28, 2017 6:48 am 07/28/2017 06:48am
In this Wednesday, July 26, 2017 photo, a tiger rescued from an amusement park near the embattled city of Aleppo, Syria, sits on its cage to receive medical treatment from health care members of the Four Paws organisation, in Bursa, northwestern Turkey. Austria-based Four Paws evacuated nine animals total, two bears, three lions, two hyenas and two tigers which all survived intense clashes on Syria's civil war around the Aleppo region. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

BURSA, Turkey (AP) — Syria’s war was not kind to the animals at Magic World.

As clashes became intense around the amusement park near Aleppo, people struggled to find food and medicine for themselves, let alone for the wild animals in cages.

So last week, an animal charity rescued two bears, three lions, two hyenas and two tigers, driving them 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) to a wildlife reserve in northwestern Turkey, where they are receiving medical care in preparation for permanent homes in sanctuaries in the Netherlands and Jordan.

“These animals are trapped,” said Dr. Amir Khalil, who heads the effort for Austria-based Four Paws. “They cannot go anywhere. It’s very difficult to supply food and medical care.”

Doctors said some of the animals, including a female tiger, are in decent shape, all things considered.

“There were some skin lesions. She had a massive load of ticks, ectoparasites,” said veterinarian Frank Goeritz. “But due to the fact that she’s still young, everything was OK.”

Others have more worrisome conditions. One of the tigers went into cardiac arrest when he was tranquilized for an exam, and was resuscitated. Both bears need root canals. One of the hyenas has cataracts and the other has end-stage kidney disease.

But with proper care, both vets are hopeful most of the animals will lead good-quality lives.

“We hope their condition will improve in the coming weeks and months,” Khalil said.

Topics:
