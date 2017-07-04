501

Middle East News

Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » AP PHOTOS: Scared and…

AP PHOTOS: Scared and nearly naked, an Iraqi man flees Mosul

By The Associated Press July 4, 2017 5:59 am 07/04/2017 05:59am
Share
Civilians trying to flee get undressed to be checked for explosives after suicide bombers exploded as Iraqi forces continue their advance against Islamic State militants in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq, Monday, July 3, 2017. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

MOSUL, Iraq (AP) — The man had almost made it to safety, with Iraqi forces waiting at the far end of a rubble-strewn alley — but first he had to take off his clothes.

An AP photograph taken Monday shows him standing in an alley in his underwear, his arms spread wide, proving that he isn’t strapped with explosives. Others gather behind him, waiting to do the same thing.

The Iraqi soldiers fighting to drive the Islamic State group from its last foothold in the city were taking every precaution. Hours earlier, two female suicide bombers hiding among fleeing civilians had struck Iraqi forces, killing at least one soldier and wounding five.

In their months-long battle for the country’s second largest city, Iraqi soldiers have had to contend with booby traps, snipers and suicide car bombs, all while trying to spare the lives of the tens of thousands of civilians who remain in the city.

The man in the alley, terrified and nearly naked, made it out safely. Untold others remain inside.

Topics:
Latest News Middle East News National News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » AP PHOTOS: Scared and…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Avoid the traffic: Fireworks displays in Md. and Va.

The fireworks on the National Mall aren't the only great fireworks display in the D.C. area.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Middle East News