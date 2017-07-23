501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » AP Interview: Ex-Gaza chief…

AP Interview: Ex-Gaza chief says Hamas deal will open border

By The Associated Press July 23, 2017 5:40 am 07/23/2017 05:40am
Share

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — An exiled Palestinian politician has detailed his Gaza power-sharing deal with former foe Hamas for the first time. He says the understandings reached in quiet negotiations could lead to a better future for the long-suffering territory.

Mohammed Dahlan tells The Associated Press he expects to see the opening of blockaded Gaza’s border with Egypt by late August.

The former Gaza security chief says a $100 million Gulf-funded power plant would eventually be built to ease crippling electricity shortages.

Dahlan says chemistry between him and Gaza’s new Hamas chief helped forge the once unthinkable alliance. The two, both in their mid-50s, grew up in the same Gaza refugee camp.

Dahlan said by phone Saturday that he and Hamas chief Yehiyeh Sinwar “realized it’s time to find a way out” for Gaza.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Africa News Latest News Middle East News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

4 refreshing bourbon cocktails for summer soirées

Bourbon is not just for the cold months. Here are some bourbon cocktail recipes perfect for your next backyard barbecue or summer cookout.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?