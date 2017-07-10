10 Things to Know for Tuesday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Tuesday:

1. WHAT KUSHNER TELLS SENATE INVESTIGATORS

President Trump’s son-in-law and adviser appears before a Senate panel, saying that in four meetings with Russians, he never proposed any secret forms of communication and has “nothing to hide.”

2. MCCONNELL PLANS INITIAL VOTE ON HEALTH CARE BILL

But the Senate majority leader did not describe precisely what version of the GOP legislation senators would be voting on, which has caused some confusion and frustration.

3. ‘I HEARD CRYING — PEOPLE CRYING AND ASKING FOR WATER’

Survivor Adan Lara Vega, a 27-year-old Mexican laborer, describes being inside a sweltering, pitch-dark tractor-trailer compartment during a botched smuggling attempt in which 10 immigrants died.

4. WHY PARENTS OF CHARLIE GARD SAY TIME HAS RUN OUT

Chris Gard and Connie Yates say their 11-month old’s rare genetic condition worsens and he will no longer benefit from medical treatment in the United States.

5. ISRAEL TO REMOVE METAL DETECTORS AT HOLY SITE

Muslims were incensed when Israel erected the metal detectors after Arab gunmen killed two policemen from inside the contested Jerusalem shrine.

6. HOW OUR AP TEAM IN THE NEW ARCTIC MANAGES SAFETY

Self-reliance is key on the MSV Nordica icebreaker ship – survival suits to wear if abandoning ship is required, and the crew is trained to fight fires themselves.

7. HOPE FOR HIV PATIENTS

A South African girl born with HIV has kept her infection suppressed for more than 8 years after stopping medications, and researchers think it’s due to early treatment as an infant.

8. FELLOW COPS FINISH SLAIN N.Y. STATE TROOPER’S TREEHOUSE

The trooper had been building the treehouse for his daughter when he was shot and killed after responding to a domestic call.

9. FISHING CREW CATCHES 926-POUND SHARK OFF NEW JERSEY COAST

It’s the biggest shark catch in the state’s history, and the boat’s captain said it took more than two hours to pull it aboard.

10. WHEN MONEY CAN BUY HAPPINESS

Researchers in one study found that spending money to save time – for example, by paying someone to clean one’s house – made people happier than spending money on material goods.

