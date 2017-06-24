502

Middle East News

Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Yemen's government to probe…

Yemen’s government to probe alleged torture of detainees

By The Associated Press June 24, 2017 9:13 am 06/24/2017 09:13am
Share

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemen’s internationally-recognized government has created a committee to investigate allegations of human rights violations, a development that followed reports U.S. military interrogators worked with forces from the United Arab Emirates accused of torturing detainees in Yemen.

A copy of the order issued by Prime Minister Abdu Dagher was obtained Saturday by The Associated Press.

The six-member committee will be chaired by the justice minister and has 15 days to conclude its work and report its findings to Dagher.

The reports were revealed in an AP investigation that detailed a network of secret prisons across southern Yemen where hundreds are detained in the hunt for al-Qaida militants. American defense officials said U.S. forces have interrogated some detainees in Yemen but denied any participation in, or knowledge of, human rights abuses.

Topics:
Government News Latest News Middle East News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Yemen's government to probe…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

For $49.5M, you can own Jackie O's childhood home

The 23,000-square-foot (2,137-sq.-meter) home includes nine bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, indoor and outdoor pools and a lighted tennis court.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Middle East News