Turkey calls Iraqi Kurds’ independence vote ‘grave mistake’

By The Associated Press June 9, 2017 4:27 am 06/09/2017 04:27am
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey is criticizing Iraqi Kurdish officials’ decision to hold a referendum in Iraq’s autonomous northern region, calling it “a grave mistake.”

In a statement released Friday, Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said Iraq’s territorial integrity was a “precondition” for lasting stability for the country and called on Iraqi Kurds to be part of efforts to strengthen Iraq’s unity.

This week, Masoud Barzani, the president of Iraq’s autonomous Kurdish region, announced plans for a referendum on Sept. 25 on whether to secede from Iraq. The vote would be held in three governorates that make up the Kurdish region and in the areas that are disputed by the Kurdish and Iraqi governments.

Turkey, which is battling a Kurdish insurgency on its territory, is strongly opposed to moves toward Kurdish independence.

