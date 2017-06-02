Middle East News

Saudi official says 2 extremists killed inside their car

By The Associated Press June 2, 2017 4:17 am 06/02/2017 04:17am
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — A spokesman for Saudi Arabia’s Interior Ministry says security forces have fired at a car, setting it on fire, and killing two extremists inside in a restive town in the country’s eastern province.

Maj. Gen. Mansour al-Turki said in a statement early Friday that security forces in the heavily Shiites populated town of Qatif spotted a stolen car on Thursday evening and found inside it weapons and remain of munition that cause the explosion.

The incident was reported late Thursday by state-linked Saudi media showing a car engulfed in fire and thick plumes of black smoke.

Violence between Shiite militants and security forces there has increased in recent weeks, with several incidents of militants firing rocket-propelled grenades at police. The Islamic State group has previously launched attacks on Shiites in Qatif.

