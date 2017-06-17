502

Saudi coast guard kills local fisherman, says Iran TV

By The Associated Press June 17, 2017 1:07 pm 06/17/2017 01:07pm
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s state TV is reporting that an Iranian fisherman has been killed by Saudi Arabia’s coast guard last night.

The IRINN TV news channel reported local sources from Boushehr province as saying Saturday that Saudi coast guard officers fired at two Iranian fishermen Friday, killing one.

Several Iranian news websites also reported that two Iranian boats were shot at as they approached a Saudi oil rig.

Predominantly Shiite Iran and Sunni Saudi kingdom have been regional rivals and support opposite sides in conflicts across the Middle East, including the wars in Syria and Yemen.

Iran and Saudi Arabia severed diplomatic ties in 2016, and twin Islamic State-claimed attacks on Iran’s parliament and the tomb of its revolutionary leader last week flared tensions to a new high between the two nations.

